Sinas: Cordova deputy chief’s killing could be related to drugs, money lending business

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are looking at his money lending business and alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade as possible motives in the killing of Police Chief Master Sergeant Deogenes Carillo.

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said they are now verifying reports that Carillo was receiving payola from drug syndicates operating in areas where he was previously assigned.

Sinas said they are looking into the possibility that Carillo was receiving drugs money from self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones.

But he does not discount the possibility that Carillo’s killing was related to his money lending business.

Carillo was killed by still unidentified motorcycle tandem on Thursday morning, while driving his pick up at the vicinity of the Cordova Central School.

But his son, Dennis insisted that his father was a good man who was never involved in the illegal drugs trade.

Dennis said in an interview with ABS-CBN Cebu that his father’s money lending business was also not that big.

“Maybe he found an enemy because of that business. We found out only after he died that that when he went on rounds during his duty, he was actually also collecting money,” Sinas said during a press conference held earlier today, June 21.

Sinas also warned other policemen in the region against engaging in the 5-6 lending business saying that this “will not do them any good.”

He said that this kind of a business will also affect their credibility as law enforcers. Policemen, who wanted to earn extra income, should look for a legitimate business.

Sinas said that any policemen who will be involved in the money lending business, gambling and illegal drugs operations will be meted with corresponding sanctions.

Meanwhile, Sinas said Cordova police continue to look for Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage from establishments located close to where Carillo was killed hoping to get information on his killers identity.

Sinas said that police investigators are also coordinating with his family hoping to get information that would help in the immediate resolution of his murder case./dcb