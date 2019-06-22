The unlimited possibilities of wakeboarding

CEBU CITY, Philippines—If you are looking for a different kind of water activity with some extra challenge, consider wakeboarding.

Wakeboarding is simply balancing on a board while holding a rope that is attached to a cable mechanism.

Many individuals are getting into this watersport since there is a venue for this in the northern part of Cebu.

One expert Cebuano wakeboarder is Raphael Trinidad, a silver medalist in this year’s International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation World Wakeboard Championships.

Trinidad, who hails from Liloan, Cebu, said that wakeboarding really has no limitations and that one can easily get the hang of the sport.

Here are some of the reasons, according to the 17-year-old wakeboarder, on why one should try getting on that wakeboard:

IT KEEPS YOU ACTIVE: It is a good form of exercise and you never get bored because it’s a really fun sport, even if you fall into the water.

YOU MEET PEOPLE: You get to meet a lot of new people, make new friends, and help each other progress in the sport.

THERE’S SELF-SATISFACTION AFTER: In wakeboarding, you get to set your own pace on how you want to progress and there really is no limit to what you can do and achieve in the sport. And when you do achieve what you want, the feeling is amazing.

IT SPARKS CREATIVITY: It helps you be creative and unique because each person has his or her own style. You can express yourself through the way you ride.

GREAT BONDING ACTIVITY: Wakeboarding is a great get-away with the family from stressful days at work or school. Imagine how happy the kids will be when mom or dad gets into the wakeboard for the first time.

This kind of watersport takes a lot of patience and practice. But you know what many say, “once you get hooked, there’s no turning back.”

Now go and set out on a wakeboarding adventure.