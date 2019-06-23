Medical mission benefits Camotes Island teachers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After hosting a series of breast cancer awareness fora called Project Pink, City Savings Bank, Inc. (CitySavings) went beyond raising awareness by making actual health services accessible to teachers through a medical mission held on May 23, 2019 at the San Francisco SPED Central School in Camotes Island.

Close to 100 teachers from the San Francisco and Poro districts availed of the free breast examination and pap smear conducted in partnership with the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. – Eduardo J. Aboitiz Cancer Center (RAFI – EJACC) and volunteer midwives from The Integrated Midwives Association of the Philippines (IMAP) – Cebu Midwife Clinic, Inc. (ICMCI).

“The activity was a follow through initiative after a series of successful Region 7 Project Pink sessions, a breast cancer awareness forum for teachers. The medical mission was a response to the attendees’ request to have an actual medical check-up in their schools,” said Central Visayas Region Business Head Ryan Bascug.

Bascug said that the beneficiaries came from a far-flung place, where chances of getting these kinds of medical check-up do not come by easily. The medical mission allowed the teachers to get checked without the hassle of traveling far and spending as it was done conveniently on the island by trained medical professionals.

“It was free, convenient and they were done by friendly midwives,” said Teacher Marianila Barral of the Camotes National High School, one of the beneficiaries.

“If not given for free, these examinations would cost a teacher more than P1,000 particularly if done in private hospitals or clinics,” says RAFI – EJACC Program Officer Gina Mariquit.

Conducted annually by CitySavings, Project Pink has raised awareness to over 2,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel from the Department of Education (DepEd) since 2017.

When asked why she volunteered, Lorgen Miralles, Midwife II of Rural Health Unit of San Francisco said, “this is a good opportunity to promote awareness on cervical and breast cancer among women and to extend our help.”

IMAP – ICMCI is the only accredited professional organization of midwives, both public and private, and is a member association of the International Confederation of Midwives. Their mission is to elevate the standard of midwife profession and to provide excellent health care and services to women, family and the community.

The bank along with its partners foresees more medical missions to follow after this successful run. /dcb