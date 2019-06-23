Talisay City road accident kills motorcycle driver

CEBU CITY, Philippines–A motorcycle driver was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and hit another vehicle that was travelling on the opposite lane of Natalio Bacalso Avenue near the Mananga Bridge in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City late night on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Bernard Abadilla, 27, died while undergoing treatment at Talisay City District Hospital.

The driver of the Mitsubishi Montero, who was identified as Dianne September Indino, is now under police custody for the possible filing of a complaint for reckless driving resulting to homicide and damage to property, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Cunag, chief of the Talisay City Police Station.

Cunag said that based on their initial investigation, Abadilla, a resident of Sambag Street, Barangay Lagtang in Talisay City was travelling towards Cebu City while Indino was headed for southern Cebu. Indino, 38, is from Barangay Lawaan I also in Talisay City.

He said that Abadilla made a counterflow on the southbound lane of Natalio Bacalso Avenue and hit the driver’s side of Indino’s vehicle.

Cunag said that the motorcycle rider was thrown off his vehicle as a result of the impact of their collision.

Medical responders tried to revive Abadilla, who suffered “serious physical injuries,” but he died a few minutes after he was brought to the Talisay City District Hospital. /dcb