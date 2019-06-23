Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light sets off new universe on June 27
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Embark on a new journey!
Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light, an audio drama, is finally set for release on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Its official trailer posted the Instagram account @therealstanlee, shows a glimpse of the new universe including the voice introduction of the late comic book legend that was recorded before his death in November 2018.
“What is more real? A world we are born into or one we create for ourselves?” Lee said.
The brand new universe is centered on the story of a mysterious young woman named Nia, a character brought to life by Yara Shahidi of the American teen drama film, The Sun Is Also a Star.
A Trick of Light is one of the final creations of the late legendary creator in collaboration by Luke Lieberman, Ryan Silber, Audio Studios, and Kat Rosenfield./dcb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.