Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light sets off new universe on June 27

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Embark on a new journey!

Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light, an audio drama, is finally set for release on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Its official trailer posted the Instagram account @therealstanlee, shows a glimpse of the new universe including the voice introduction of the late comic book legend that was recorded before his death in November 2018.

“What is more real? A world we are born into or one we create for ourselves?” Lee said.

The brand new universe is centered on the story of a mysterious young woman named Nia, a character brought to life by Yara Shahidi of the American teen drama film, The Sun Is Also a Star.

A Trick of Light is one of the final creations of the late legendary creator in collaboration by Luke Lieberman, Ryan Silber, Audio Studios, and Kat Rosenfield./dcb