Photo Gallery: Aspins get special treatment on their special day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Rita, an Aspin (Asong Pinoy), found a new home after she was adopted by the Caballero family of Consolation town in northern Cebu.

Several other Aspins like Rita are also up for adoption during the ongoing Asong Pinoy Day Celebration which opened at 9 a.m. today, June 23, 2019. The whole day activity is held at the Plaza Independence.

The Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) in Cebu City and partner organisations like the Island Rescue Organization (IRO) also prepared several activities like free medical services and a fashion show for Aspins.

More photos from the Aspin Day Celebration: