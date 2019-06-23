Engineering student’s Ironman, Spiderman drawings gaining online attention

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A 20-year-old’s love for drawing is slowly making noise on the Internet.

Johndoe Baylon, a Civil Engineering student of the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CITU) shared on Facebook his drawings of famous superheroes from the Marvel Comics Universe— Ironman and Spiderman.

“After 2 weeks, 57 hours and 230+gb of footage nahuman najud HAHA Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) & Peter Parker (Tom Holland) drawn using Faber Castell graphites and Prismacolor colored pencils on Strathmore Artist Papers bristol 300series” Baylon wrote as caption to his FB post.

Baylon told CDN Digital that he chose to sketch Tony Stark and Peter Parker because he is a huge fan of the Marvel Comics Universe.

“There’s also an upcoming Spiderman movie coming to the theaters soon so I drew them,” he said.

Baylon started his love for drawing in his elementary years. He recalled his fascination for anime and cartoon characters then.

Four years ago, he shifted to doing portraits.

After seeing such realistic artworks, netizens were quick to praise Baylon’s masterpiece which he posted online.

Daryl Baat commented “ Grabe nagyud ni ster, mura nag mu storya si peter parker”.

“Superb artwork,” said Benjamin Genson.

As of 8:20 a.m. today, June 23, the drawings which Baylon posted on his FB page on Saturday, June 22, already generated 15 comments, 63 shares and 210 reactions. /dcb