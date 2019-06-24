Street cleaner who returned wallet is a single father who wants to be a good example to his children

Cebu City, Philippines—Remember Anghelo Baguio? He is the Cebuano street cleaner who went viral because of his act of kindness in returning a lost wallet he found at the Cebu Business Park here.

Cebu Daily News Digital got in touch with the good Samaritan over the weekend and found out that Baguio is actually a single father of two who is from Cabantan Street in Barrio Luz, Cebu City.

Read more: Street cleaner’s good deed goes viral

The 40-year-old Baguio, who has been a street cleaner for 15 years, said he never thought what he did was going to get that much attention.

“Wa gyud ko mag expect nga ma kita ko sa Facebook. Ang ako lang kay nalooy ko sa taw nga nawad-an, unya ga huna huna ko nga basin nanginahanglan gyud ni ang maong tao nga wad-an. Naa ra ba koy mga bata, mas nindot nga ilang masunod nako ang nindot dili ang kanang ma silaw sa kwarta nga dili ilaha,” Baguio said.

(I did not expect to get seen on Facebook. I was just thinking of returning the wallet because the person who lost it might need the money. I just wanted to set a good example for my kids, to do what’s good and to never be blinded by money that’s not theirs.)

Baguio returned the wallet of Christine Janelle Kho, 23, a senior manager at a BPO company, who accidentally dropped her wallet along the Cebu Business Park last week when she was on her way home. The wallet contained P30,000 cash, important identification and back cards.

Baguio said he did the good deed because he wants to be a good example to his children, Jellmar Baguio, 15 and Angel Mae Baguio,12.

He said that it makes him happy helping other people and that his children sees him do these good deeds.

“Nalipay ra gyud ko nga naka tabang ko sa akong gi buhat. Nalipay ko kay kabaw kong nalipay sad to akong gi uli-an sa pitaka,” he said.

(I just feel really happy because I know I helped someone and that I made someone happy by returning the wallet.)

This is not actually the first time Baguio did a good deed. Five years ago, he also returned a lost passport to a balikbayan. /bmjo