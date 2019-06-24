Passport on Wheels at SM Seaside extended until December 28, 2019

Those looking to apply or renew their Philippine passports can do so through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA’s) Passport On Wheels (POW) at SM Seaside City Cebu, which has been extended until December 28, 2019.

The POW is an offsite processing center of DFA which accepts the processing of new and renewal of passports based on online appointments.

In order for one to get a slot, applicants must schedule an appointment and select the “Cebu POW (SM Seaside),” as its registration site.

The POW is set up at the SM Seaside City Cebu’s Lower Ground Floor at the Cube Wing which is expected to cater at least 1,200 applicants per day.

It was launched by the DFA in Cebu last February 4, 2019, aimed at addressing the immediate need of passport service in Cebu.

According to DFA, POW is also a tool to help increase the agency’s capacity to serve more passport applicants.

Those interested applicants can click this link www.passport.gov.ph/appointment for individual or group appointments.

Meanwhile, DFA also reminds the public that it does not accept walk-in applicants.