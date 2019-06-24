MultiSys launches the new Bayad Center App

Filipinos can now pay over 1,000 types of bills and perform other financial transactions practically anywhere using the new Bayad Center App.

Bayad Center, in partnership with the leading software company, MultiSys, recently launched the new & improved app in a bid to make digital financial services even more accessible, and promote cashless payments for consumers to make payments easily and securely via their mobile phones.

“Together with MultiSys, we are able to provide the luxury of convenience for payment transactions by utilizing a next-generation mobile payment application where anyone can pay not only their bills, but even their government contributions and online transaction fees, loan payments, traffic violation tickets, online shopping and ordering, mobile prepaid loads, and more e-commerce services in the comfort of their homes,” CIS Bayad Center president and CEO Manny Tuason said.

The new Bayad Center App introduces additional features such as loading prepaid, sending and receiving of funds, scanning payments via QR code, and adding security features like fingerprint scan, 4-digit MPIN, one-time PIN (OTP) verification, and face recognition.

Mr. Tuason adds that their collaboration with MultiSys will continue as the app is set to add new services combining the different fintech modules, such as: ride-hailing, professional e-services, food & parcel delivery, lodging & vehicle rental, and even travel & hotel booking apps, into one lifestyle super app.

“Launching the new Bayad Center App amplifies the digital experience of anyone paying their Meralco bills and other utilities on time. More services will soon be added and we are excited for what’s to come,” said the newly appointed President & CEO of Meralco and Bayad Center Board of Director, Atty. Ray C. Espinosa.

MultiSys CEO David Almirol Jr. says that their company aims to bring innovative, creative, and futuristic systems solutions to the Philippines to boost technology adoption in different sectors of the country. Earlier, the company announced the eight priority sectors for the rollout of its software technology services, namely: information technology, government, healthcare, utilities, hospitality, retail, banking and finance, and the academe.

“We want to empower users by giving them the freedom to make payments whenever and wherever they want. Backed by our industry partners such as Bayad Center, we will continue to develop innovative and easy-to-use digital solutions that will provide convenience to more Filipinos,” says Almirol.

David adds, “This Pinoy-made app will not only elevate the lifestyle of every Filipino but to also put a solid proof that we Filipinos are more than capable of showing our advanced skills, capabilities, and competitiveness in the global IT landscape.”

In November 2018, PLDT invested P2.15 billion in MultiSys to achieve the telco provider’s goal of becoming a full-scale digital services provider.