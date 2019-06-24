Jojo Ong is BiG golfer of the year

Businessman Joy Anthony ‘Jojo’ Ong of Innoland bagged the coveted Golfer of the Year award in the 2019 Business in Golf Tournament played Thursday, June 20, at the rolling fairways of Alta Vista Golf and Country Club in Pardo, Cebu City.

Ong, who is also his company’s representative to the organizing Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), fired a total of 41 points in the Modified Stableford Scoring System to bag the award.

The best net honors went To Reno Ebisa of DYRF with 48 points edging Cristino Lim in the countback while Cebu-based Korean Eric Kong of Alaska Refrigeration took home the best gross honors with two-under-par 38 points.

DYRF bagged the team honors with a combined 103 points from the tandems of Fr. Bobby Ebisa and Dr. Richard Condor (48) and Reno Ebisa and Michael Laurenana (55).

First runner-up was OPASCOR A with 101 points courtesy of Jun Mendoza and Dr. Kevin Cimafranca (55) and Mar Selma and Richard Lim (46).

Second runner-up was BFDM with 98 through Jon Louis Yu and Allan Chiongbian (50) and Edmond Yap and Dino Yap (48).

Clive Paca of Cebu Landmasters won the special award for the longest drive on hole No. 4 with a tee shot that was 273 yards long.

The tournament was a four-man team event where each squad was composed of two best-ball pairs.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was on line for an ace, but nobody won it.

The event was presented by Cebu Landmaster and PLDT and also backed by Aboitiz Construction Corporation, Philippine Span Asia Carrier Corp. and Toyota Cebu.

A total of 24 teams took part in the tournament, which is held as one of the events lined up for the Cebu Business Month celebration, the flagship project of the CCCI.