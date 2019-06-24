LOOK: ‘Heartbroken’ dog waits for master who died of heart attack

A 3-year-old Labrador Retriever mix in New Jersey, United States has been waiting for his owner to return — unaware his “dad” passed away from a heart attack.

Moose earned vast attention when NorthStar Pet Rescue told his story, as they uploaded a picture of him sitting by his owner’s hospital bed last Tuesday, June 18.

“Moose has now been returned to our friends at Eleventh Hour Rescue and he’s taking the loss of his dad pretty hard,” NorthStar said. Eleventh Hour Rescue is a non-profit organization which rescues dogs and cats from kill shelters.

NorthStar then appealed for help to “mend this broken heart, together” in hopes of finding foster care from a permanent home for the dog: “Please help Moose find a new home and a family for him to love.”

The pet rescue center described Moose as “adores kids,” is “okay with dogs,” but “not meant for a home with cats or birds.”

Moose has finally been adopted last Saturday, June 22. JB

