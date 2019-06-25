Habal-habal driver rescued after jumping off Mandaue-Mactan Bridge

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Believing that someone was tailing him and wanted him dead, a habal-habal (motorcycle taxi) driver jumped off from the Osmeña Bridge, or the first Mandaue-Mactan Bridge, past 10 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Mandaue City Police Station 5 in Barangay Opao identified the victim as Alfonso Hermida, 23, a resident of Barangay Cantao-an in Naga City, located over 28 kilometers south from here.

Hermida was reportedly on board his motorcycle when he suddenly got off when he reached the top part of the bridge and immediately jumped off.

Police Major Mercy Villaro, information officer of the Mandaue City Police, said Hermida was floating and swimming in the seawater under the bridge when responding police officers arrived in the area.

He was rescued and brought to Mandaue City District Hospital for medical attention.

Initial investigation conducted by the police revealed that Hermida, who police believe is suffering from a mental condition, jumped off the bridge as he thought that someone wanted to kill him.

Although he sustained no major physical injury, Hermida was brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) for further psychiatric examination. /bmjo