Iran issues new threat of downing more US drones

WASHINGTON — Iran’s naval chief is threatening the United States, saying Tehran is capable of shooting down other American spy drones such as the one downed last week by Revolutionary Guard forces.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency carried Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi’s warning on Monday, made during a meeting with a group of defense officials.

Khanzadi said Iran can always deliver another “crushing response … and the enemy knows it.”

President Donald Trump last week called off military strikes against Iran after the Iranians shot down U.S. surveillance drone, valued at over $100 million, on Thursday.

Iran alleged that the drone violated its airspace, which the U.S. denied.

Trump, however, has also said that he appreciated Iran’s decision to not shoot down a manned U.S. spy plane carrying 30 people in the same area as the drone. /kga