Lapu-Lapu City accident: Rider dies after being hit by taxi

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A 78-year-old man was killed after the motorcycle that he was driving was hit by a taxi along ML Quezon national highway in Saac II, Brgy. Buaya in Lapu-Lapu City, on Friday, December 20.

The victim, who was identified as Pedro Yusores, a resident of Soong II, Brgy. Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, was about to make a left turn when he was hit by a taxi at around 1:30 p.m.

Lapu-Lapu police identified the taxi driver as Fernando Paypa, a 51-year-old resident of Sudlon II in Brgy. Lahug in Cebu City.

According to the outcome of the investigation by the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), the taxi came from the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and was traveling towards Mactan Newtown.

Upon reaching the said place, the taxi hit the motorcycle that was driven by Yusores as the motorcycle rider was about to make a left turn.

Due to the impact, Yusores was thrown off his motorcycle and landed on the taxi’s windshield before he hit the ground. His motorcycle also accidentally hit another motorist, Neil Aldrictt Malingin, a 32-year-old motorcycle mechanic from Soong 1 in Brgy. Mactan.

Malingin landed on the pavement and incurred injuries on his body.

The accident was caught on camera by a netizen Xander Pantoja, who happened to be in the area.

It can be seen on the video that Pantoja uploaded that a speeding taxi hit the motorcycle that was driven by Yusores.

Yusores was first brought to Mactan Doctor’s Hospital but was later on transfered to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of LCPO, said that Yusores died at around 12 midnight on Saturday, December 21.

Paypa is currently detained at the custodial facility of LCPO while the police prepare the charges that will soon be filed against him.

