Sinas to police chiefs: No gambling, no golf

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Don’t engage in gambling or even play golf.”

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas director, reminded 52 police chiefs as he emphasized the importance of maintaining their credibility.

They should avoid places of questionable reputation such as casinos and gambling places, said Sinas during his speech at the turnover ceremony of the new Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director, Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, on Tuesday, June 25, at Camp General Arcadio Maxilom.

Mariano replaced Police Colonel Manuel Abrugena, who has been reassigned to the Camp Crame.

Meanwhile, Sinas said that avoiding these places of questionable reputation would protect the police from any form of temptation that would tarnish the image of the police.

He also discouraged police to play golf, which he considered an executives’ game and would not be appropriate for police chiefs whose duties would require responding to crimes at any given time.

He said that golf was a kind of sport that would take time and police chiefs who would be playing the sport might not be able to respond immediately when duty would call.

“If they play golf and an alarm happens, they may not be able to respond on time,” said Sinas in Cebuano.

He reminded police officers especially the 52 police chiefs of the province that their duties must come ahead of their preferred entertainment.

He told them that they should keep the dignity and honor of the police force in all their actions even if they would not be wearing their uniforms.

He said that gambling was definitely not allowed for policemen and anyone found frequenting such places would face sanctions./dbs