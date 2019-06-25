MHAM holds 69th Investiture and Commencement Exercises with 239 graduate-doctors

The Matias H. Aznar Memorial College of Medicine, Inc.(formerly Southwestern University-Matias H. Aznar Memorial College of Medicine, Inc.) recently held its 69th Investiture and Commencement Exercises at the Grand Pacific Ballroom, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino last June 20, 2019.

Named after the focal point where all diversity converge and bind together as one functional masterpiece known as ‘NEXUS’, 239 Matias Doctors of 2019 were conferred with the degree of Doctor of Medicine where Dr. Maximo C. Aljibe of CHEDRO VII graced the event as this year’s keynote speaker.

A medical milestone on its 69thfruitful years as one of Cebu’s temple of learning, MHAM also takes pride of its phenomenal feat for being hailed as the 3rd Top Performing School for Physicians in the Philippines along with its flagship supremacy for producing not just one but two board placers in the March 2019 Physician Licensure Examination under the notable leadership of Dr. Ma. Socorro G. Manaloto as the current college dean.