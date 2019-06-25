Rico’s Lechon opens flagship branch in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Six years ago, the present owner of Rico’s Lechon came to Cebu to taste all lechon brands including those in Talisay and Carcar.

After going lechon-eating hopping all over Cebu, George Nocum Pua, president of Meat Concepts Corp., said the best lechon he had tasted was Rico’s Lechon.

Pua, who is a foodie and owner of several restaurants in Metro Manila, talked to previous owner Rico Dionson and offered to buy him out. However, Dionson refused his offer. But, Pua did not give up on his desire to acquire Rico’s Lechon.

After six years, Dionson approached him and offered to sell Rico’s Lechon. Dionson told Pua that the latter has the capability to expand the lechon company network.

According to Pua, he then accepted Dionson’s offer and brought the lechon brand to Manila. He explained that even if the lechon company had changed ownership, he believed that as long as the taste and the quality of the lechon remains the same, the ownership would not matter.

Pua said Dionson, who is the founding father of Rico’s Lechon, would keep the quality and taste the same. In fact, the company has retained all Rico’s Lechon employees.

Realizing that Cebu is a strong market for lechon, Pua decided to open a branch just a short distance at Jamestown, Mantawi International Drive, Mandaue City, just beside the Big Hotel. He revealed during a press conference held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, that the official opening of Rico’s Lechon flagship branch would be on June 28.

The 500-square-meter restaurant has four VIP rooms for meetings, gatherings and special functions. The largest function room can seat up to 80 guests while the other three rooms can accommodated 20 persons.

According to Pua, they are also eyeing the opening of another branch, the third in Cebu, at the former location of Rico’s Lechon in Axis Entertainment Avenue, Escario St., Cebu City.

This will be the third branch for Rico’s Lechon in Cebu. The other branch is located in Lapu-Lapu City.

He said that would be complying with the government regulations.

“We will never open our Escario (branch) without any business permit. We want to make sure that we have everything in place before we open our Escario,” Pua told local media.

The Rico’s Lechon Escario branch is scheduled to open on July28. Aside from this, he clarified that they are outsourcing the slaughter of the hogs to an abattoir so there would be no question about the environmental requirements. He also admitted that they hoped to open another branch before the end of the year but they have yet to find an ideal location.

“We will announce as soon as we have a signed contract in any location that we would want to open. Because we don’t want to preempt ourselves on announcing when we haven’t signed any location,” Pua said.

In Metro Manila, Rico’s Lechon have five existing branches but they will soon open additional branches.

Rico’s Lechon was established in 1997 and would turn 22 on August 2019. It had received the Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence in 2016 to 2018 as well as the Silver Stevie Award at the 4th annual Asia Pacific Steview Award in Tokyo, Japan in 2017. They ship to location that has direct flights from Cebu.

Pua also has several companies operating several restaurants offering Korean, Japanese, Chinese and seafood cuisine in Metro Manila./dcb