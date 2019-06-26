Southside Basketball League: Antolijao nets 39, leads Bayhawks to victory

Cebu City, Philippines—Genson Antolijao proved to be an unstoppable force on offense as he led the Bayhawks to a 99-90 win over the Warlords in Season 3 of the Southside Basketball League last weekend at the Sacred Heart Center basketball court.

Antolijao scored a whopping 39 points on 78 percent shooting from the field. He also had five rebounds and four assists to help the Bayhawks get the wire to wire win.

In other games, Roel Patatag also had himself a spectacular game as nearly complete a rare triple-double in the SMC Eagles’ 73-68 win over the Pirata.

Patatag tallied 38 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and tallied a mind-blowing nine steals.

Human Alchemy also won over Nala, 70-59, as Ralph Doble led the way with 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Bohol Panthers downed the Happy Valley Walkers, 70-59, behind the 25 points and seven rebounds of Jovanni Lenteria.

Mac also bested the Conquerors, 93-83, as John Cris Arcelo put on an all-around show, with 30 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

The Irish Stallions kept their winning run going with a 90-71 rout of the Goaldiggers, led by Christian Taboada’s 31 points and five assists.

Sheinkeish were also victorious over the weekend as they crushed the IBC Wildcats, 98-51, led by the 23 points of Jerome Balansag.

The Assassins also took down the Warriors, 95-83, with Dave Cabanilla putting up 23 markers. /bmjo