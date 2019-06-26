BANDAI NAMCO announces new ’One Punch Man’ game

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Eureka! Cape Baldy is coming to PS4, X1, and PC!

Popular Japanese superhero web manga, One Punch Man, will be having its first ever console game.

One Punch Man is a webcomic and manga series created by Japanese manga artist, ONE, in July 2009. It was later remade as a digital manga illustrated by Yusuke Murata.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe teased their fans after they posted an announcement trailer of their newest game, ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

“Experience the world of ONE-PUNCH MAN for yourself in “ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS”! Form a team of your favorite heroes and villains, grow your techniques and see who reigns supreme in the ONE-PUNCH MAN game!” the post reads.

According to Bandai Namco Entertainment, the ‘One Punch Man’ game is a 3-vs-3 action fighting game that allows players to control key characters of the manga including Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, and Mumen Rider.

Although no official release date has been provided yet, the company announced that One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knowsvwill be available on PS4, X1, and PC. /bmjo