CCTO to close roads near Plaza Sugbu for Sunday’s oathtaking ceremony

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Plan your trips ahead to avoid inconvenience.

Roads surrounding the Plaza Sugbu grounds of the Cebu City Hall will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, to give way to guests who will be attending the oathtaking of new elected city officials under the Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban led by Mayor-elect Edgardo Labella.

An advisory which the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) posted on their Facebook page this morning, June 26, says that road closure will affect portions of Osmeña Boulevard from the corner of D. Jakosalem to Lapu-Lapu Street, D. Jakosalem Street from the corner of Legaspi Street to Osmeña Boulevard, P. Burgos Street from the corner of Legaspi Street to M.C. Briones Street , and Magallanes Street from the corner of Lapu-Lapu to P. Burgos Street.

The advisory says that road closures will be implemented until after the ceremony is over. It added that only those vehicles will VIP access passes will be allowed entry on the closed roads.

“Parking aides are assigned on areas designated as parking spaces to assist the respected guests and visitors on the said event,” the advisory says.

CCTO will also be implementing a traffic rerouting scheme for Public Utilitiy Jeepneys (PUJs) during the duration of the oathtaking activity.

“Motorist, drivers and other road users are advised to follow the traffic signs installed on the re-routing area,” the CCTO advisory added.