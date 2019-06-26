Dota 2’s International 2019 prize pool reaches to P1B

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More than a month before the official start of The International 2019, the prize money for the annual tournament already reached almost $20 million or around P1 billion.

As of Wednesday, June 26, Dota 2 Pool tracker already recorded a 1123.96 percent increase in the current prize pool.

The main event for International 2019 is scheduled at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China from August 20 to 25, 2019.

Last year’s The International had a prize money of $25,532,177 while TI17 generated a total of $24,787,916 in prize money.

The year’s prize money is expected to further increase due to the 25 percent Battle Pass sales added in the tournament’s prize, said information posted on the tournament’s official Stream website.

A T19 Battle pass allows Dota 2 players to receive new items, exclusive features, and legendary rewards from the game.

The International 2019 is the ninth edition of The International hosted by the game’s developer Valve Corporation.

Different professional teams from all over the world will compete against each other to claim the TI prize money and the Aegis of Champions.

Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) and one of the most played game on Stream. /dcb