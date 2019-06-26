Ben&Ben brings Limasawa Street Tour to Cebu
Indie folk-pop band Ben&Ben will serenade fans and mall-goers on Saturday, June 29, 7 p.m. at The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu as part of their multi-city tour to promote their debut album, Limasawa Street.
The much-awaited album features 13 original tracks about hope and light, with various musical arrangements from jazz and rock to blues and folk-pop. It includes the album’s carrier singles, “Araw-Araw” and “Pagtingin.”
“We want the album to represent a place of light by singing about hopeful perspectives in troubled situations,” said lead singer Paolo Guico.
“Limasawa” comes from the Butuanon word, “Masawa” which means light.
Ben&Ben was formed in 2015 by twin singer-songwriters Paolo and Miguel Guico. In 2016, they released their bestselling self-titled EP which contained their chart-topping singles, “Ride Home,” “Kathang Isip” and “Maybe The Night.”
The nine-piece band currently has 1.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
To get a VIP pass to the show, purchase the Ayala Malls Cinema Gift Card worth P500 at the Cinema Ticketing Booth at Level 4 until June 28 or the Ben&Ben Limasawa Street Album and the Ayala Malls Cinema Gift Card Bundle worth P1500 onsite at The Terraces on June 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first 50 shoppers to avail the bundle will get one (1) meet and greet pass. The first 10 ARC and Amore card holders will also get a VIP pass.
