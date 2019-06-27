Fire razes houses in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City

Mandaue City, Cebu—A fire broke out early Thursday morning, June 27, 2019, in Barangay Tipolo here.

Chief Inspector Bernard Batnag, Mandaue City fire marshall, said they received the alarm at 1:18 a.m.

Watch live video here:

Live: Fire alarm in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City early Thursday morning, June 27, 2019. | Benjie B. Talisic #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年6月26日周三

The fire was raised to Task Force Alpha at 1:48 a.m. then to Task Force Bravo at 2:51 a.m. It was declared under control at 5:25 a.m.

Fire officials declared fire out at 9:12 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire started at the Basubas Compound and spread to Espina compound and sitio Maharlika. Part of the Tipolo National High School was also damaged by the fire.

Firefighters from the towns of Cordova and Consolacion and Lapu-Lapu City responded to the fire site.

According to Batnag, firefighters had a difficult time putting out the fire because of the strong winds on Thursday dawn.

It also didn’t help that the roads leading to the fire scene were either small or were obstructed by parked vehicles.

Watch interview of Mandaue City Fire Marshall Chief Inspector Bernard Batnag:

LIVE: Update on the fire that razed several houses in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City on early Thursday morning, June 27, 2019. | Benjie B. Talisic #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年6月26日周三

As of press time, fire officials from Mandaue City are investigating what started the fire.

Personnel from the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) Office have also arrived at the area to verify and validate the number of affected families. /bmjo