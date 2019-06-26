Bayugan Mayor’s Cup: SWU-Phinma Cobras fall to FEU Tamaraws

Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras could not end the day on a victorious note as they fell to the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws, 72-87, in the Bayugan City Mayor’s Cup Invitational Basketball Tournament late Wednesday night, June 26, 2019, at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium in Agusan del Sur.

The loss dropped the Vincare Pharma-backed team of head coach Mike Reyes to an even 1-1 (win-loss) after it opened the day with a 71-66 win over HMMED Enterprise-Cagayan de Oro.

The Cobras will try to get back on the winning track on Thursday, June 27, when they battle the Valenzuela Classic of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League at 2 p.m.

The Classic will have a familiar face amongst their ranks in former University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars guard Kido Cabrera.

FEU improved to 2-0 in this single round-robin elimination round after vanquishing the University of Cebu (UC) earlier in the day.

The champion of this competition will bag a whopping P200,000. /bmjo