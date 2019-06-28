LOOK: Tito Sotto’s memes emerge over ‘tongue-in-cheek’ remark on PH, Chinese fish

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Something’s fishy, eh?

Filipino netizens once again showed their creativity in making hilarious memes after the controversial comment of Senate President Vicente Sotto III over the fishing issue in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The funny memes had been circulating online after Sotto said in an interview with ANC that it would be difficult to invoke exclusivity in the marine resources in the WPS and technically impossible to determine where the fish originally came from.

Indeed, the fishing issue in the Philippine waters is nothing new to the Filipinos anymore, especially when it comes to China.

However, Filipino netizens throughout the country cannot help but react to Sotto’s remarks and creatively make fun of it before he clarified that his comments regarding the WPS were done with “tongue-in-cheek.”

Okay then, enough with the talk. Below, we listed the funniest reactions and memes that dominate the Facebook and Twitter community today.

