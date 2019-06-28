Tipolo fire: The day after

Mandaue City, Cebu–A huge dawn fire in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City on Thursday, June 27, 2019, displaced 1,2o0 families from three different sitios.
Read more: Fire razes houses in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City
Most of the fire victims are now temporarily residing in makeshift homes at the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) grounds, which is just a block away from the site. Some opted to stay near their burnt homes.
Read more: Gallery: Fire in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City
CDN Digital went to check the situation of the victims a day after the tragedy.
Here are some photos taken from the evacuation area and at the site.
A look at part of the area in Barangay Tipolo that got burned down in a dawn fire last Thursday, June 27, 2019. CDN Digital photo | Gerald Vincent Francisco
Read more: Tipolo fire update: Barangay Council to declare State of Calamity
One of these evacuees now at the CICC grounds is 36-year-old electrician Julius Adrales, seen here giving a thumbs-up sign with his family. Adrales is staying under a tent that he borrowed from one of the responders of the fire. He said his house was a few meters away from the source of the fire. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Adrales is a resident of Barangay Tipolo in Mandaue City, working as an electrician. He said he was almost trapped in the fire. One of his concerns now is that his phone has not been charged, since there is no electricity at the CICC grounds. | CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Read more: Fire-damaged Tipolo High School only has 5 classrooms left for students in 20 sections
Relief goods start arriving for the victims of the Tipolo fire in Mandaue City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Read more: Mandaue City prepares calamity aid to fire victims
Affected families of the Tipolo fire line up to get the relief aid. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Residents take a short break from searching for things they can salvage from the fire site. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Kids search through the rubble in the hopes of finding useful things. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
An elderly man smiles for the camera while others continue to save what they can from the rubble. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.