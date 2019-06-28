It’s SWU vs. FEU in Bayugan City Mayor’s Cup Finals

Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras edged the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 89-86, to barge into the finals of the 2019 Bayugan City Mayor’s Cup Invitational Basketball Tournament on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium.

SWU-Phinma played with fire down the stretch before eking out the win.

Up two, 88-86, with 10.5 seconds left, point guard William Polican got pressured and threw the ball away, giving UC six seconds left to either tie the game or win it with a three-pointer.

On the inbound, UC guard Darrell Shane Menina saw daylight and heaved up a triple that missed. SWU-Phinma guard Shaquille Imperial then made a free-throw with 1.85 seconds remaining to put the win in the bag for the Cobras of head coach Mike Reyes.

UC, SWU-Phinma and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League team Valenzuela Classic actually were all tied at 2-2 the end of the elimination round after the Classic got beaten by Far Eastern University (FEU), 73-81, in the nightcap.

Tournament officials, led by commissioner Van Halen Parmis, then computed the scores involving the three teams.

When the dust settled, SWU-Phinma emerged as the finalist opposite the unbeaten Tamaraws, with a goal differential of +1. UC ended up with a -2 while Valenzuela got a -2.

UC and Valenzuela will clash for third place honors and the P100,000 cash prize at 2 p.m. while SWU-Phinma and FEU battle for the championship and the P200,000 cash prize at 4 p.m. The runner-up goes home with P150,000. /bmjo