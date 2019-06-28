It’s SWU vs. FEU in Bayugan City Mayor’s Cup Finals
Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras edged the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 89-86, to barge into the finals of the 2019 Bayugan City Mayor’s Cup Invitational Basketball Tournament on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium.
SWU-Phinma played with fire down the stretch before eking out the win.
Up two, 88-86, with 10.5 seconds left, point guard William Polican got pressured and threw the ball away, giving UC six seconds left to either tie the game or win it with a three-pointer.
On the inbound, UC guard Darrell Shane Menina saw daylight and heaved up a triple that missed. SWU-Phinma guard Shaquille Imperial then made a free-throw with 1.85 seconds remaining to put the win in the bag for the Cobras of head coach Mike Reyes.
UC, SWU-Phinma and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League team Valenzuela Classic actually were all tied at 2-2 the end of the elimination round after the Classic got beaten by Far Eastern University (FEU), 73-81, in the nightcap.
Tournament officials, led by commissioner Van Halen Parmis, then computed the scores involving the three teams.
When the dust settled, SWU-Phinma emerged as the finalist opposite the unbeaten Tamaraws, with a goal differential of +1. UC ended up with a -2 while Valenzuela got a -2.
UC and Valenzuela will clash for third place honors and the P100,000 cash prize at 2 p.m. while SWU-Phinma and FEU battle for the championship and the P200,000 cash prize at 4 p.m. The runner-up goes home with P150,000. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.