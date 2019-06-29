Cebuano actor Yap makes TV comeback in ‘Kadenang Ginto’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano actor Richard Yap is officially part of ABS-CBN’s top-rating afternoon series, “Kadenang Ginto.”

Yap confirmed in an Instagram story as he shared a photo of a fan page where he had a scene with Romina, Beauty Gonzales’ character.

“Magsasanib pwersa ang mga Bisaya,” Yap captioned the Instagram story.

“Kadenang Ginto” will be Yap’s comeback in the television series after the May 2019 elections when he ran as north district representative against Raul del Mar.

CDN Digital tried to reach Yap for a comment but to no avail as of 6 p.m. of June 29.

Meanwhile, Yap is a native of Cebu City while Gonzales, a former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate, hails from Dumaguete City.

Gonzales also shared their photo on her Instagram story.

“BOOK 3,” she said.

Based on the photo, Gonzales was squatting on the floor while Yap gave his hand to help her get up.

“Kadenang Ginto” is now on its Season 3 which is also topbilled by Dimples Romana, Kyle Echarri, Francine Diaz, Andrea Brillantes, and Seth Fedelin.

A teaser of Yap’s appearance was uploaded by Dreamscape Entertainment on the evening of June 28, Friday.

Yap was introduced as Leon, the business partner of Romina.

The Cebuano actor is also known in other television series in the past such as “Be Careful With My Heart” (2012) and “Sana Dalawa ang Puso Ko” (2018)./dbs