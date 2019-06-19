Friendship goals: Richard Yap returns favor to Jodi Sta. Maria

Cebu City, Philippines—Real friends have each other’s back.

Proof of this is the gesture showed by Cebuano actor Richard Yap to his good friend Jodi Sta. Maria, who stars in the new horror film, “Clarita.”

Yap shared in his Instagram account photos of him and Sta. Maria inside a cinema with the caption “Pag after 12 midnight pala nagiibang anyo to si @jodistamaria nagiging #Clarita na.”

Clarita is Sta. Maria’s character in the horror film directed by Derick Cabrido under Black Sheep. It was released in Philippine cinemas last June 12, 2019.

The story centers on Clarita, a girl possessed by demons during the 1950s.

Fr. Benedicto and Fr. Salvador, the characters played by Arron Villaflor and Ricky Davao, respectively, are tasked to investigate Clarita’s case, which will lead to exorcising of spirits.

This is not the first time that both stars showed support to each other’s careers.

In the recent May 2019 midterm elections, Sta. Maria went to Cebu City to express her support to Yap, who ran, but lost, as Cebu City North District representative.

Other stars who supported his campaign were Vice Ganda, Sylvia Sanchez, and Angeline Quinto.

Yap and Sta. Maria started to build their friendship after successful stints in Kapamilya series “Be Careful With My Heart” (2012) and “Sana Dalawa ang Puso Ko” (2018).

Sta. Maria and Yap also headlined the movie, “The Achy Breaky Hearts” in 2016 together with Ian Veneracion. /bmjo