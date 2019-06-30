Why C. Visayas FA players lost in home game against Negros Occ. FA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pressure and fatigue are two factors that contributed to Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) Under 15 Boys conceding their first game to the Negros Occidental Football Association (NOFA) in the ongoing Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under 15 Boys National Championship Visayas elimination.

NOFA took its first win in the regional eliminations after edging CVFA, 1-0, last June 29, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Head coach Martin Ferrer admitted that his boys were a bit jittery perhaps because they felt the pressure of defending their home turf as it was their first home game.

“After the lone goal, our play was more on defense, I think the boys were pressured because it was their first home game,” said Ferrer, adding that “we did have several attempts but we were just unlucky in scoring a goal.”

Aside from pressure, Ferrer said the boys maybe burned out because aside from their training at night, they also had to participate in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Diploma C Coaching Course as players. This they had to do in the morning and afternoon.

Ferrer pointed out that most of his boys suffered from cramps including team captain Vaughn York Pacaña who had to be replaced by John Mehl Rondrique early in the second half of their match.

On top of that, the team also had little time to get used to playing together, both for players and coaches, as they come from different schools and clubs in Cebu.

Although the boys were selected back in April via a tryout, and they are familiar with each other, they only started practicing as a team last June 24, 2019 for their first match in the regional eliminations.

Ferrer, however, said that his boys are very capable despite losing their first match, “it’s just that they couldn’t perform well because they’re tired.”

According to Ferrer, he will be making adjustments in the lineup for their first away game in Iloilo where they will face the selection from Panay FA on July 6, 2019.

“Since we were beaten in our first home game, we need to bounce back in our away game. We have adjustments for the team, hopefully I can recall also the reserve players since we have 37 on the team roster, so that we will know who is fit and who can play for the away team,” said Ferrer.

A team is allowed a roster of 40 players and can bring 18 players in their away games.

Ferrer said he will make adjustments in their midfield as it was there that they lost focus following the lone goal scored by NOFA in the first three minutes of their match.

The head coach also wants to hold some of their trainings in the afternoon.

The PFF U15 National Championship only allows two match schedules—3:30 pm and 6 p.m. for venues whose lightings pass the standards./dbs