CVFA concedes first game to NOFA in PFF U15 National Championship

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) Boys Under 15 lost their first home game to the Negros Occidental Football Association (NOFA), 0-1, in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under 15 Boys National Championship Visayas elimination held at the Cebu City Sports Center earlier today, June 29.

NOFA’s Ryan Monares took advantage of a defensive error made by CVFA and scored the lone goal of the match just three minutes in.

The CVFA had three chances to score in the first half including an attempt of team captain Vaughn York Pacaña which hit the post.

Pacaña, however, was in tears when he was forced out of the game after he repeatedly had cramps onto the second half of the match.

The homeboys also had four chances to find the back of the net in the second half but none translated into a score.

The win gave NOFA three points in this tournament wherein only the top 2 teams will advance to the national finals scheduled in Manila in September.

CVFA will next face Iloilo on their first away game on July 6 while NOFA will take on the Negros Oriental Siquijor Regional Football Association in their first home game./dcb