14 Cebuana beauty hopefuls make the cut for Mutya Pilipinas-Cebu 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fourteen Cebuanas are a step closer to their dream to represent Cebu in the national stage.

The organizers of Mutya Pilipinas – Cebu 2019 officially revealed its 14 candidates during a press presentation held on June 29 in a hotel in Cebu City.

Lemuel Rosos, Mutya Pilipina -Cebu provincial director, told CDN Digital that only 14 candidates passed the screening out of the 20 aspirants who submitted their application.

“We are hoping to have a Cebuana, a hometown girl that will represent Cebu for the national competition,” Rosos said in a phone interview.

Making to the official roster are Shannara Eve D. Alob, Guia G. Moreno, Kaori Kaye M. Verallo, Mariah Gelina Laxa Lequin, Maria Angelica Pantaliano, Khurly S. Continedo, Karla Claudine Salvador Lasquite, Frances Jade Pino, Hannah Steen S. Rosales, Crystal Jane Olita Catalan, Shuvee Chrisna V. Etrata, Jo-an Garcia Romo, Hydie B. Sarcauga, and Carneah A. Basmayor.

Rosos confirmed the final round in Cebu would be on July 11 as they would vie for the Mutya Pilipinas – Cebu 2019 title.

Segments expected on July 11 are production number, swimwear, and long gown which are all designed by Rosos.

Cory Quirino, Mutya Pilipinas president, is also expected to grace in Cebu City on July 11.

Rosos confirmed that it would be Quirino’s decision if how many candidates from Cebu would join the national competition.

But what does it take to be the Mutya Pilipinas – Cebu 2019?

Rosos said she should be a woman who would be very eager to make her dreams turn to reality.

“She should also not be afraid of bringing Cebu in a wider scope,” Rosos said.

Cebu has produced Mutya Pilipinas winners in the past and represented the country in the international stage.

They are Mutya Ng Pilipinas – Asia Pacific International 2017 and Miss Asia Pacific International 2017 4th runner-up Ilene Astrid Cañete de Vera, Mutya Ng Pilipinas – Asia Pacific International 2014 Eva Psychee Patalinjug, Mutya Ng Pilipinas – Tourism International 2013 and Miss Tourism International 2013 Angeli Dione Gomez, and Mutya Ng Pilipinas – Tourism International 2012 and Miss Tourism International 2012 Rizzini Alexis Gomez. /dbs