PGSO ordered to recall all vehicles, movable properties issued by province
CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Provincial General Services Office (PGSO) has been ordered to recall all vehicles and movable properties issued by the province to local government units (LGUs).
Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued the order to PGSO Head Jone Siegfred Sepe during their department heads’ meeting on Monday, July 1, 2019.
The order to recall also covers police cars that were distributed to the different police stations in the province.
Garcia said the recall of the vehicles is done to rationalize the distribution of resources of the province.
Garcia also ordered Sepe to submit before July 5, 2019, an inventory of the vehicles and where they are detailed. /bmjo
