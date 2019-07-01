18-year-old turns simple pictures into something that’s more creative

Cebu City, Philippines— An 18-year-old student’s picture manipulation skills is gaining online attention.

Ronald Pocong, a first-year Information Technology student of Cebu Institute of Technology- University, has wowed netizens and friends alike for his creative manipulation of some of the pictures he took and transformed into something much more creative and appealing.

In an interview with CDN Digital, he explained why he chose to bring to life those simple pictures.

“I just want to let my imagination out, that’s why I take random pictures of my classmates or places then I play with my imagination,” he said.

Pocong, who was introduced to editing since he was still in sixth grade, said he has learned to love playing around with graphics.

“Since then, I always play around with graphics. And now I consider my passion,” he said.

He has posted quite a number of artworks and last June 25, 2019, he again wowed the netizens with his picture manipulation of his sleeping classmate which her transformed into a sleeping genie of Aladdin.

As of July 1, 2019, at 9:32 a.m. the post has garnered 29 comments, 390 reactions, and was shared 419 times. /BMJO