Hontiveros leads Batch 1994 anew

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros continues to show he has plenty left in the tank as he towed Batch 1994 to a close 64-60 win over Batch 2000 in the quarterfinals of Division 1 in the Don Bosco Cup 2019 on Saturday, June 29, at the Don Bosco gym in Labangon.

Hontiveros, nicknamed the “Cebuano Hotshot” for his scintillating hardcourt exploits during his heyday with the Cebu Gems and the San Miguel Beermen, had an incredible double-double with 21 points, 22 rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocked shots to send his team to the semifinal round where they will be taking on Batch 1997.

Meanwhile, 1999 also advanced to the next round after it beat the Inglorious Batches, 57-53, behind the 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists of Haresh Vergara. They will next face 1998 in the semifinals.

In Division 2, John Velasco exploded for 32 points and 12 boards to lead Batch 2008-2009 to a 66-56 win over 2011. Next up for them in the semis is 2004-2005.

And finally, 2016 also grabbed a ticket to the Final Four after it clobbered Batch 2006, 55-36. Juliano Yusingco paced the winners with 11 points and 13 boards to go with five assists. The win set them up against Batch 2015 in the semifinal round. /bmjo