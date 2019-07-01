Miss Universe PH Gazini Ganados’ homecoming moved

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The queen is not yet coming home to Cebu.

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados updated her fans on Instagram on Monday, July 1 that her homecoming had been moved due to a conflict of schedule.

“We will post as soon as updates are finalized. Thank you for your everlasting, all-out support,” she said.

She ended her Instagram post by saying that she missed and hopefully to see everyone soon.

Prior to her post, Sven Chua, Ganados’ manager, confirmed to CDN Digital that the Cebuana beauty queen had no final schedule yet for the homecoming.

On June 20, Ganados announced in an interview with News5 that her homecoming was on July 1.

Ganados, who represented Talisay City in Binibining Pilipinas 2019, won the Miss Universe Philippines 2019 crown last June 9 that was held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Cebuana beauty queen is vying for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.

Other Filipinas who won the title in the past include Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Before her national stint, Ganados earned several titles such as Miss Milo Little Olympics 2011, Reyna ng Aliwan 2015 second runner-up, and Miss Cesafi 2016

Her first pageant was Miss World Philippines in 2014 which was won by Valerie Weigmann.

Ganados joined Miss Bohol 2017 and finished first runner-up./dbs