Island Paints vs Phoenix Building Systems in Corporate Cup Finals

Cebu City, Philippines—Island Paints and Phoenix Building Systems will face off for the championship in the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club 2019 Corporate Cup after they ousted their respective semifinal opponents on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the University of San Carlos gym.

Island Paints dethroned the reigning champions Filmon-Dormakaba, 60-49, behind Chester Hinagdanan’s all-around showing of 21 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Criz Matunog almost had a double-double of 12 points and nine boards while John Famoso had 10 points and eight boards.

More than Island Paints’ offense, it was their stellar defense that spelled the difference as they held Filmon-Dormakaba to a measly 21.9% shooting from the field. Justin Aspacio was the only player for Filmon to reach double-figures with 11.

In the other semis game, Phoenix outlasted Thinking Tools, Inc., 61-55, in an intense and hard-fought encounter. Rodney Labang sparked the win for Phoenix as he scored 15 points and hauled down 12 rebounds. Lawrence Gayotin put up 11 points while Malvin Malicdem had 10 points, four boards and four steals.

The winner-take-all finals will be on Saturday, July 6, at the same venue. /bmjo