Gwen reorganizes Capitol, some departments may be downgraded

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some departments at the Capitol may revert back to being division offices under the Office of the Governor.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said downgrading certain departments is needed to reduce redundancy and promote efficiency in their functions to ensure efficient spending of the province’s resources.

Among the departments that used to be under the Office of the Governor are the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), the Cebu Provincial Investment and Promotions Office (CPIPO) and the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO).

These offices were created through separate ordinances during the term of former governor, now Vice Governor Hilario Davide III.

Garcia first hinted of the reorganization and downgrading of some department heads in her speech during the inaugural session of the 15th Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Monday, July 1.

In a separate interview on Tuesday, July 2, Garcia said some of the standing departments in the Capitol do not need to stay as a separate department from her office since there is no national law requiring it.

She explained that the province’s resources might be spent for compensation of office heads if the departments are kept in these positions.

“Pagcreate nimo ana nga department, kahibawo ba mo pila ang salary grade sa department heads? Fourth tranche na man ni ang sa salary standardization, P120,000 plus. Unya department na, naa pa nay mga division heads nga tag-as pa kaayo og sweldo. Nahurot sa sweldo ang atong precious funds that we could have used for other purposes unya walay output,” said Garcia.

(When you create a department, the salary of a department head range around P120,000 since we are already in the fourth tranche of salary standardization. Then there are division heads who have high salaries, too. Our precious funds could have been used for other purposes, instead of being spent on compensation. We are not seeing any output.)

Garcia, who called for a meeting with department heads on Monday, said “a lot of change has to be done” among the department heads and their offices.

Above all, Garcia said, is their attitude towards work that matters.

“It’s time for them to realize that they have to walk that extra mile. Let’s not try to make excuses for our inaction,” the governor said.

During the meeting, Garcia ordered for certain departments to submit an inventory and progress reports of their ongoing projects.

“I am sending this signal to all department heads and employees. They either put up, kuyog sila, trabaho or ship out. Di ta mag-usik-usik sa kwarta sa mga Sugboanon (Let’s not waste the money of the Cebuanos),” Garcia said. / celr