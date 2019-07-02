New chief for Talisay City police
By Alven Marie Timtim |July 02,2019 - 03:47 PM
CEBU CITY, Philippines—Talisay City will have a new police chief starting Wednesday, July 3.
Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), announced the appointment of Police Major Orlando Carag Jr. as the new chief of the Talisay City Police Office on Tuesday, July 2, in a press conference held at the Camp General Arcadio Maxilom in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Cunag, current Talisay City police chief, is appointed as head of the Provincial Intelligence and Investigation Branch.
Mariano admitted that they are currently lack police personnel but assured that this challenge will not be a hindrance to their operations.
With the respective placements of Carag and Cunag, Mariano is confident that CPPO will be able to execute their plans with various positions in the province now being filled up.
He also reiterated the need to strengthen the campaign on war on drugs
“Makaka-pagtrabaho na tayo ng mas maayos (We can now work efficiently),” he said. / celr
