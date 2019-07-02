Following Gwen’s request, province-issued police vehicles up for inventory

CEBU CITY, Philippines―The Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) will conduct an inventory of its vehicles issued by the provincial government following the request of Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of CPPO, said Garcia asked him if the police have extra vehicles which can be used by the Capitol departments, which currently do not have their own vehicles.

Mariano said Garcia made this request when they had the chance to talk during the governor’s first meeting with the department heads on Monday, July 1.

“Tinanong nya lang naman ako kung meron kaming sobra at kaya namin makapagbigay (She just asked me if we have extra vehicles and if we can give those extra vehicles ),” said Mariano.

After the inventory, Mariano said they will be able to determine the number of CPPO vehicles that were previously issued by the provincial government.

Mariano said they will then report to Garcia if the police can give extra vehicles to the Capitol departments needing transport vehicles./ cell