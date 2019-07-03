Badian’s new attraction: Dapdap’s floating cottages

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There is more to expect in Badian than just the Kawasan Falls.

A new tourist destination in this southwestern town of Cebu is the BUFFALOO’s floating cottages in Sitio Dapdap, Barangay Bugas.

It is a perfect getaway for sea enthusiasts who want to try a new experience without touching the sand.

The floating cottage’s location is a bit far but it’s totally worth it.

Badian town is 98 kilometres southwest from Cebu City.

HOW TO GET THERE:

From Cebu City, visitors can reach the floating cottage via following options:

From Cebu City South Bus Terminal

Take a bus from CSBT bound for Bato – Barili. The trip runs for about 3 hours so make it sure you have comfortable seat on bus for a long drive. Fare: P150/person

The entrance gate to the floating cottage is located along the road. If you are new to the place, you can tell the bus driver to drop you off at the entrance gate.

Another alternative bus to ride bound for the floating cottage is Librando. Its bus terminal is located along J. Alcantara street in Cebu City, just few blocks from the CSBT. Fare: P150/person

Once you reach the entrance gate, you are required to pay an entrance free P100 for adults and P50 per child (two to six years old) with inclusions of free access of the four cottages, life jackets, and roundtrip boat transfer. Children ages from 2 years old and below are not allowed in the floating cottage for precautionary reasons.

According to the management, there is a 3-hour limit of use in the cottages, especially during peak season.

This is because they only have four cottages available so far. However, if there is only less visitors, you can exceed the 3-hour limit use of the floating cottage.

The floating cottage normally starts operation at 7 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. Management does not accept visitors from 4 p.m. onwards since it is usually low tide at this time.

It is also advised to visit the floating cottage during high tides to avoid walking in a muddy coast. So check out Cebu’s latest tide tables before planning a trip to the floating cottages.

After paying the entrance fee, a boatman will take you to the floating cottage via wooden motorized banca that fits four person. The transportation from the entrance gate to the floating cottages only takes for 3-5 minutes on a scenic route through a nipa palm forest that is about 1 kilometer long.

FOOD

You can bring your own food and provisions in the floating cottage. Grilling your food is also allowed as long as you inform the life guard or staff in the area. They will guide you in the designated area for cooking.

There is no food available in the cottage or entrance gate, so it is advised to visit the public market in Badian just in case you forget to bring any food with you. Just take a tricycle bound for town proper, which only takes about 5 minutes. Fare: P10

KAYAKING

Aside from lying to soak under the sunshine or jumping off the bamboo cottage into the ocean, another activity to try in BUFFALOO’s floating cottage is kayaking. Experience kayaking and share unforgettable moments with friends and loved ones while basking the sun. Kayak rental is P200 per hour.

If you want to make sure you can get a cottage for your next sea adventure, you can make a reservation ahead of your visit. Just contact the management at 0997-632-5789 or drop a message on their official Facebook page, Dapdap’s Floating Cottages. /bmjo

More photos here: