Max4-Birada Cebu gears up for third leg of Chooks-to-Go 3×3

Cebu City, Philippines—The Max4-Birada Cebu plunge into the action once again in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Patriot’s Cup as they compete in the third leg at the SM City Muntinlupa to try and move up in the standings in the national 3×3 circuit.

With just two more legs left before the fifth and final one, the team of Dondon Hontiveros will be leaning on the quartet of former University of Cebu (UC) student-athlete Frederick Elombi, current University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) stalwart Elmer Echavez and former University of the Visayas (UV) aces Jerome Napao and Alfred Codilla.

Cebu is currently in seventh place in the standings with 61 points.

The top four finishers will head straight to the quarterfinal round in the fifth and final leg.

Lording over the field after two legs is Gold’s Gym Pasig Kings with 170 points. Tied for second are VetHealth-Delhi 3BL and Phenom Basilan Steel with 160 points.

Cebu has been bracketed in Pool C together with the Tycoon Ballers QC and the Mindoro Tamaraws. They face the Tycoon Ballers at 11:15 a.m. and then, the Mindoro Tamaraws at 1:55 p.m. /bmjo