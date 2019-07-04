Student found dead in Moalboal 

Cebu City, Philippines—The lifeless body of a student was found in Sitio Banilad, Barangay Tomonoy in Moalboal town southwestern Cebu on Thursday morning, July 4, 2019.

Police Corporal Wilfredo Rosal of the Moalboal Police Station identified the victim as Harriz Bell Olivo, 21, and a Grade 10 student of the Badian National High School.

Rosal said they believe Rosal was hacked by someone using a hammer. This as police found a wound on the victim’s head and a hammer close to where the body was found.

Police said they received the alarm around 6 a.m. on Thursday from a resident who lived near where the body was found.

Police still have no leads as of press time as to who was responsible for the killing. /bmjo