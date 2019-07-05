MAC All Star, Matadors remain unbeaten in Southside Basketball League Season 3
Cebu City, Philippines—The MAC All Star and the Matadors continued to reign supreme in the Southside Basketball League Season 3 as they downed their respective opponents last weekend at the Sacred Heart Center basketball court.
JP Dugenio scored 28 points and added eight rebounds, two assists, five steals and a blocked shot to help the Matadors take down the IBC Wildcats in convincing fashion, 113-77.
Meanwhile, Darwin Gabutan had 16 points, six boards, four assists and three steals in the MAC All Star’s 79-63 victory over Nala.
Both the Matadors and the MAC All Star tote identical 4-0 win-loss cards.
Not far behind is Sheinkish, which blew away the Bohol Panthers, 95-65, thanks to Jeff Gudes’ 20 points and four rebounds. Sheinkeish now has a 3-0 mark.
In other matches, the SMC Eagles took down the Hoops Junkies, 84-58, as Ernie Yuson had a great shooting performance with 26 points. The HV Walkers also beat Cordial, 73-63, as Jason Olbedado put up 21 markers and five boards.
El Patron also emerged victorious over the Pirata, 60-53, with Djoene Torres canning 22 points, five rebounds and two assists. The Guardians also slipped by the Irish Stallions, 61-56, as Stanlee Gascon tallied 15 markers.
And finally, the Assassins crushed the Humanalchemy, 89-46, with James Truz registering a double-double performance of 17 points and 10 rebounds. /bmjo
