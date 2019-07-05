Cebu’s William John Riley Go saves PH, tops Mini ROK in Asian Karting Open Championships

Cebuano William John Riley Go salvaged the Philippine campaign with a splendid victory in the second leg of the 2019 Asian Karting Open Championships at Kartodromo de Coloane in Macau over the weekend.

With reigning Asian champion Bianca Bustamante settling for second despite sweeping the preliminary races in the Formula 125-X30 junior class, the 11-year-old Go made sure the 10-strong Filipino contingent did not fly home empty-handed by topping the Mini ROK derby.

The young karter from Cebu sped to victory in 12 minutes and 28.513 seconds, surviving the challenge of China’s Ye Ruiheng.

Starting from pole, Go duplicated his victory in May’s kickoff leg in Beijing.

The 14-year-old Bustamante bided her time behind Chinese leader Anderson Ke until the final two laps when she attacked along with Hong Kong’s Gerrard Lam Xie-wing. The Hong Kong karter eventually ruled the race.