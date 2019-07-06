Master key led to motorcycle thief’s arrest in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man practicing to ride a motorcycle using a T-shaped tool or a master key to start it led to his arrest in Barangay Lipata, Talisay City on July 5.

Donald Owacan was caught with the motorcycle that he allegedly stole from Juanito Antig Jr. in Barangay Tabunok in Talisay City on July 4, said Police Captain Michael Gingoyon, Regional Intelligence Unit of Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (RIU-HPG-7) in an interview.

Gingoyon said that they flashed the alarm to the HPG office after the owner of the stolen Yamaha Mio motorcycle, Antig, reported the theft to Talisay City Police.

The next day, the HPG received information about a suspicious person practicing riding a motorcycle using a master key to start the motorcycle in Barangay Lipata in Talisay City in the morning of July 5.

Gingoyon said the person’s use of the master key to start the motorcycle made the residents in the area suspicious and informed police about it.

A follow up operation was conducted and they apprehended Owacan.

Gingoyon said that Owacan at first denied stealing the motorcycle, but when they looked at its engine and chassis number they found out that it was the stolen motorcycle owned by Antig.

Owacan was detained at the Talisay City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.|dbs