Mactan attack: Teacher, shot in front of boarding house, dies in hospital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 34-year-old public school teacher died in the hospital after he was shot and wounded in front of his boarding house in Sitio Abapo, Barangay Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City at past 7 p.m. on July 5.

Alfredo Bonghanoy Amit, a teacher of Buaya Elementary School, suffered gunshot wounds in the body, after he was shot twice by a motorcycle-riding assailant, said Police Staff Sergeant Marlu Britania, Mactan Police Precinct investigator, in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Amit, who is from Barangay Talima on Olango Island in Lapu-Lapu City, was rushed to the hospital by his roommates at the boarding house.

He, however, died a fews later.

The gunman fled on his motorcycle after the attack.

Britania said that they were still trying to figure out why Amit was killed.

He said they also found two empty shells of a 9 mm pistol at the crime scene.

Read more: Student stabbed while on his way home in Barangay Guadalupe

The attack happened a few days after a 22-year-0ld student in Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City was stabbed and wounded after attending night classes.

He was heading home and was waylaid by five assailants who stabbed him several times.

The student survived, and police were trying to identify suspects in the attack. /dbs