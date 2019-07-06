Lolo drowns in tragic celebration of a kin’s death anniversary in Badian resort

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A family outing to remember a departed loved one turned tragic when an 80-year-old lolo died during the celebration on July 6 in a beach resort in Badian town in southern Cebu.

Leopoldo Galeos of Naga City drowned as he went swimming while most of his family members were out of the water having their lunch, said Police Staff Sergeant Clarito Coronel, Badian Police Station desk officer, in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Coronel said that investigation showed that the Galeos family went to a beach resort in Badian town to have bonding time with the family and to mark the death anniversary of a member of the family.

He said that the family were enjoying the beach and at past noon, most of the family members went out of the water to have lunch, but Leopoldo decided to go for a swim.

So while most of the family had lunch, Leopoldo’s wife, Susana, 78, watched while Leopoldo took a dip in the water.

But a few minutes later, Susana called for help as she saw her husband floating face down in the water.

He was rushed to the hospital but he did not reach the hospital alive.

Coronel said the investigators saw no foul play in the death of Leopoldo.

Leopoldo’s drowning happened 12 days after a 27-year-old man also drowned during a family bonding time in a private beach area in Sibonga town also in southern Cebu./dbs