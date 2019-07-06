Max4-Birada Cebu ousted in Chooks-to-Go 3×3 semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Max4-Birada Cebu ended up with 60 points at the end of the third leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Patriot’s Cup on Saturday at the SM Muntinlupa Events Center.

Cebu was ousted in the semifinal round at the hands of Wilkins-Balanga, 18-21, in their highest finish so far in this national 3×3 circuit. The team, which is composed of Fred Elombi, Alfred Codilla, Jerome Napao and Elmer Echavez dispatched of the Tycoon Ballers QC and the Mindoro Tamaraws in the elimination round.

Cebu now has a total of 121 points with the penultimate leg set for July 13 at the SM Megamall Events Center.

Read more: Max4-Birada Cebu advances to semifinals of Chooks to Go Pilipinas Patriot’s Cup

Meanwhile, the Phenom-Basilan took home the third leg title with a 21-16 win over Wilkins-Balanga in the finals.

Facing a squad that was just with them in China last week for the Haining Challenger in Wilkins-Balanga, the finale was as close as they come as the game was deadlocked four times.

Marcus Hammonds broke a 13-all tie, followed by a Troy Rike basket. Alvin Pasaol and Franky Johnson then exchanged deuces, but costly misses by Pasaol from the foul stripe and another bucket by Rike with 1:50 remaining extended the Steel’s cushion to four.

Karl Dehesa was able to score on a quick lay-up for Balanga with 1:44 left but Johnson knocked down the championship-sealing deuce eight seconds later.

Johnson had nine points in the finals while Hammonds added seven markers.

Travis Franklin paced Balanga with six markers while Dehesa and Pasaol had five and four points, respectively.

Pending Pasig’s finish in the 2019 Poitiers Challenger, Basilan rose to the top of the table with 260 points while Wilkins Balanga sits at third with 210. The Steel also pocketed P100,000 for winning the leg./dbs